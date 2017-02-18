170218-N-WG055-208
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 18, 2017) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), center, is underway with the Danish navy frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F 362) and the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a replenishment-at-sea. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle A. Moore/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 01:03
|Photo ID:
|3183509
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-WG055-208
|Resolution:
|1920x1282
|Size:
|986.68 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
