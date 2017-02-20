170221-N-PP996-007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Adam Powell (right), from Columbus, Ohio, and Engineman Fireman Kim McKeithen, from Montgomery, Alabama, pull fuses for electrical isolation during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 00:03 Photo ID: 3182579 VIRIN: 170220-N-PP996-007 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.17 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170220-N-PP996-007 [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.