170220-N-PP996-007

170221-N-PP996-007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2017) Engineman 3rd Class Adam Powell (right), from Columbus, Ohio, and Engineman Fireman Kim McKeithen, from Montgomery, Alabama, pull fuses for electrical isolation during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Released)
