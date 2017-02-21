170221-N-TU932-048

BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 21, 2017) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Elias Trevizo from Bakersfield, California, applies an insulation boot to a valve to prevent heat transfer and moisture build-up. USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sierra D. Langdon / Released)

