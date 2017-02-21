(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170221-N-TU932-048 [Image 4 of 313]

    170221-N-TU932-048

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170221-N-TU932-048
    BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 21, 2017) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Elias Trevizo from Bakersfield, California, applies an insulation boot to a valve to prevent heat transfer and moisture build-up. USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sierra D. Langdon / Released)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:02
    Photo ID: 3183500
    VIRIN: 170221-N-TU932-048
    Resolution: 4750x7117
    Size: 973.55 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170221-N-TU932-048 [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    NMCS
