170210-N-IM823-071
FALLON, Nev. (Feb. 10, 2017) Sailors assigned to the search and rescue team onboard Naval Air Station Fallon conduct cliff side rescue training exercises with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph R. Vincent/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 01:00
|Photo ID:
|3183473
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-IM823-071
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-IM823-071 [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT