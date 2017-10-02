170210-N-IM823-071

FALLON, Nev. (Feb. 10, 2017) Sailors assigned to the search and rescue team onboard Naval Air Station Fallon conduct cliff side rescue training exercises with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:00 Photo ID: 3183473 VIRIN: 170210-N-IM823-071 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FALLON, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170210-N-IM823-071 [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.