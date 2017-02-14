Members of Underwater Construction Team Two assist in the removal of a diving helmet while conducting diving operations during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

