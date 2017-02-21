U.S. Army and Navy work together to land Army helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold

170221-N-JH293-374 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 21, 2017) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Amado Banosderrickson, from Mission Valley, California, signals to personnel to stand clear as a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter takes off from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

