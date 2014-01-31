170219-N-CG677-037 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Collins, chief of master air attack planning at the 613th Air Operations Center (AOC), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, views flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). A four-member team of representatives from the AOC joined the crew of USS Carl Vinson to help bridge the efforts between the AOC and Navy Units while transiting the Pacific area of responsibility. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)

