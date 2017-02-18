170218-N-VN584-083 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) Sailors take their places for a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

