RED SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) -Sailors assigned to the chock and chain team stand ready to receive an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 during flight operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon is deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/ Released)

