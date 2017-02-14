An AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a live fire drill on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. HMLA 267 conducted the live fire drill off the coast of Okinawa to demonstrate the capabilities of the AH-1Z Viper helicopter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3182606
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-DV652-0037
|Resolution:
|5037x3358
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hellfire Drill [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
