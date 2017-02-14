An AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a live fire drill on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. HMLA 267 conducted the live fire drill off the coast of Okinawa to demonstrate the capabilities of the AH-1Z Viper helicopter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Sean M. Evans)

Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 Location: OKINAWA, JP This work, Hellfire Drill [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.