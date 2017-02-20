PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2017) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the Vigilantes of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, flies over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting Fleet Replacement Squadron Carrier Qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly L. Herline/Released)

Date Taken: 02.20.2017
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz conducts flight ops [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.