    02.14.2017

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet, background, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 flies over the Philippine Sea alongside an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 during operations with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 00:06
    Photo ID: 3182618
    VIRIN: 170215-N-GD109-025
    Resolution: 2500x1660
    Size: 1.69 MB
    This work, 170215-N-GD109-025 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT