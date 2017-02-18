170218-N-VN584-052

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Anthony Granado motivates the crash and salvage team for a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The ship is off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:02 Photo ID: 3183503 VIRIN: 170218-N-VN584-052 Resolution: 3881x2583 Size: 873.75 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170218-N-VN584-052 [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.