YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2017) – U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Susan Whitman talks with Sailors during lunch at the Jewel of the East General Mess on Fleet Activities Yokosuka (FLEACT) . Fleet Master Chief Whitman listened to Sailor’s concerns and discussed items that affect ship and Sailor readiness. During her visit to FLEACT she visited multiple shore and sea commands to ensure maximum readiness of shipboard and shore Sailors throughout the fleet. FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, 83 tenant commands, and 24,000 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan King/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 01:02 Photo ID: 3183488 VIRIN: 170222-N-LD174-015 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 1.2 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170222-N-LD174-015 [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.