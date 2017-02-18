Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

170219-N-WX059-0074

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Feb. 19, 2017) A Seabee assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 conducts a surface supplied dive during diver-qualification training off the coast of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. UCT-1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey/Released)

