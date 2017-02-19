170219-N-WV703-244 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) A rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) is hoisted into littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) following a visit, board, search and seizure exercise with sailors from the Royal Brunei Navy. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 00:06
|Photo ID:
|3182624
|VIRIN:
|170219-N-WV703-244
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SG
This work, 170219-N-WV703-244 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
