170221-N-BR551-014

BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 21, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Lemark Earnest, form Flint, Mich., ladles sauce onto enchiladas aboard a berthing barge for Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). The barge provides living and workspace as well as basic services during the ongoing planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, where the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dakota Rayburn/Released)

