U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gregory Poland, director, Commandant’s Staff Group, right, speaks with Ross Perot, center, at Perot Headquarters, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller visited Perot Headquarters to meet with Ross Perot and make him an honorary Marine for his long-time support of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3182597 VIRIN: 170217-M-EL431-0164 Resolution: 4800x2804 Size: 7.74 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC Makes Ross Perot an Honorary Marine [Image 1 of 47], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.