Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller signs posters after speaking at the Student Conference on National Affairs at Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, Feb. 17, 2017. Neller spoke about how the Marine Corps contributes to protecting the country and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 01:01
|Photo ID:
|3183482
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-EL431-0076
|Resolution:
|4941x3400
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE STATION, TX, US
This work, CMC Visits Texas A&M University [Image 1 of 313], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
