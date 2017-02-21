170221-N-HD638-022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2017) Physical therapist Lt. Stetson Schmitt, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, performs trigger point dry needling on a patient on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 00:06 Photo ID: 3182621 VIRIN: 170221-N-HD638-022 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 3.27 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170221-N-HD638-022 [Image 1 of 44], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.