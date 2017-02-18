ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Andrew Crum bows his head in prayer during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Sailors aboard Iwo Jima committed a total of 18 service members and two family members to the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 00:05 Photo ID: 3182603 VIRIN: 170218-N-QJ850-0046 Resolution: 3008x4512 Size: 1.31 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170218-N-QJ850-0046 [Image 1 of 46], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.