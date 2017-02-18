170218-N-QJ850-0046

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2017) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Andrew Crum bows his head in prayer during a burial-at-sea ceremony held on the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Sailors aboard Iwo Jima committed a total of 18 service members and two family members to the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)
