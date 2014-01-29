170217-N-CG677-103 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2017) Sailors participate in a non-lethal weapons certification course in the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) hangar bay. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jake Cannady/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 00:05
|Photo ID:
|3182600
|VIRIN:
|170217-N-CG677-103
|Resolution:
|2500x1668
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170217-N-CG677-103 [Image 1 of 45], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT