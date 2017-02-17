170217-N-JI086-127

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2017) The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) approaches Naval Station Rota, Spain. Porter is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 VIRIN: 170217-N-JI086-127 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170217-N-JI086-127, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.