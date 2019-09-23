Military Meditation Coach - Mindful Connection Practice

In the final installment of our four-part series with US Public Health Service CDR Bill MacNulty we engage in a Mindful Connection Practice.
|09.23.2019
|06.19.2022 19:04
|Newscasts
|69612
|2206/DOD_109062383.mp3
|00:15:26
|Military Health System
|Military Health Podcasts
|2019
|Health
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|1
|0
|0
