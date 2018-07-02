Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Generation Behavioral Health - Safety

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Military Health System

    Join Defense Health Agency behavioral health experts as they discuss different behavioral health topics. Defense Health Agency employees can earn free CE credit for listening. Follow the instructions in the CE Credit episode. Produced by the Defense Health Agency.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2018
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69501
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109057039.mp3
    Length: 00:09:14
    Artist Military Health System
    Album Military Health Podcasts
    Year 2018
    Genre Health
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Generation Behavioral Health - Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    Military health
    telehealth
    mobile apps
    virtual health
    digital health

