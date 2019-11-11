A Better Night's Sleep - Waking in the Night or Early Morning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69582" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Our #1 listener question is: “Why do I wake up in the middle of the night and how can I get back to sleep?” Dr. Jon Olin and Dr. Julie Kinn discuss this common problem and some simple solutions.