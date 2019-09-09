Military Meditation Coach - Mindful Movement Practice

NOTE: If you are recovering from a head injury, please consult with your physician before resting with your head below your heart. You may want to skip portions of this exercise or try a different recording.





This is part two of our four-part series featuring US Public Health Service CDR Bill MacNulty. This week CDR MacNulty leads us in Mindful Movement.