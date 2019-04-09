Not sure how to approach your chronic pain condition with your medical provider? Learn about the different approaches to medication for both acute and chronic pain with CPT Tracy Beegen (Aeromedical Psychologist) and her guest, Dr. Jennifer Potter (Madigan Army Medical Center).
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69553
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109059440.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:59
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Album
|Military Health Podcasts
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Health
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living Beyond Pain - Medication, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT