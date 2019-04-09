Living Beyond Pain - Medication

Not sure how to approach your chronic pain condition with your medical provider? Learn about the different approaches to medication for both acute and chronic pain with CPT Tracy Beegen (Aeromedical Psychologist) and her guest, Dr. Jennifer Potter (Madigan Army Medical Center).