Living Beyond Pain - Helping Kids When We Have Chronic Pain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69551" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

It’s hard for kids when we experience chronic pain flare-ups. Learn how to discuss your condition with your children (without overwhelming them). CPT Tracy Beegen (Aeromedical Psychologist) and Dr. Julie Kinn (Clinical and Research Psychologist, Lead for Connected Health Technology Education) also share some of the great benefits for kids who learn how to help their parents and caregivers.