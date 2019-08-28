Living Beyond Pain - Helping Kids When We Have Chronic Pain

It’s hard for kids when we experience chronic pain flare-ups. Learn how to discuss your condition with your children (without overwhelming them). CPT Tracy Beegen (Aeromedical Psychologist) and Dr. Julie Kinn (Clinical and Research Psychologist, Lead for Connected Health Technology Education) also share some of the great benefits for kids who learn how to help their parents and caregivers.
