A Better Night's Sleep - Medication for Sleep and Insomnia

Jon and Julie describe a variety of over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription, and prescription medications that are commonly used for sleep and insomnia. Jon explains how these are used, and what the research says about their effectiveness.