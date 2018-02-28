A Better Night's Sleep - Caffeine And CBTi Part II

After discussing how caffeine can affect sleep and insomnia, Jon and Julie return to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia (CBTi). They describe the final two components of this evidence-based treatment: stimulus control and sleep restriction. Learn more about CBTi with the CBTi Coach mobile app (https://mobile.va.gov/app/cbt-i-coach).
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 20:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:15:45
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Album
|Military Health Podcasts
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Health
