A Better Night's Sleep - CBTi, Sleep Hygiene, Relaxation

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia (CBTi) is this week's focus. Jon and Julie talk about two components of this evidence-based treatment: relaxation and sleep hygiene. Our hosts also discuss melatonin, jet lag, and using screens and electronic devices before bed. Learn more about CBTi with the CBTi Coach mobile app (https://mobile.va.gov/app/cbt-i-coach).