Enjoy a Body Scan Practice with our returning guest, US Public Health Service CDR Bill MacNulty.
Date Taken:
|09.16.2019
Date Posted:
|06.19.2022 19:02
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:16:45
Artist
|Military Health System
Album
|Military Health Podcasts
Year
|2019
Genre
|Health
Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Military Meditation Coach - Body Scan Practice, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
