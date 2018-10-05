Dr. Genelle Weits leads you through mindfulness awareness of difficulties, urging you to see what happens if you remain with difficult thoughts, sensations, or emotions.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69552
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109059437.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:14
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Album
|Military Health Podcasts
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Health
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Meditation Coach – Meditation for Sitting with Difficulties by Dr. Weits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT