    Military Meditation Coach - Introduction

    Military Meditation Coach - Introduction

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Military Health System

    Join CDR Jeffrey Millegan (Naval Center for Combat and Operational Stress Control; NCCOSC) and Dr. Julie Kinn (Defense Health Agency) to learn what to expect from this podcast series and also why meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation are important for military service members, veterans, and their families.

