Military Meditation Coach - Introduction

Join CDR Jeffrey Millegan (Naval Center for Combat and Operational Stress Control; NCCOSC) and Dr. Julie Kinn (Defense Health Agency) to learn what to expect from this podcast series and also why meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation are important for military service members, veterans, and their families.
|01.29.2018
|06.15.2022 12:25
|Newscasts
|00:08:48
|Military Health System
|Military Health Podcasts
|2018
|Health
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
