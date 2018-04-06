Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Meditation Coach – A Walk in the Woods Guided Imagery by Ms. Champagne

    Military Meditation Coach – A Walk in the Woods Guided Imagery by Ms. Champagne

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Military Health System

    Nicole Champagne (LCSW) leads a 16 minute guided imagery meditation of a pleasant walk through the woods. Imagery is most effective when your focus incorporates all of the senses, sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2018
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69560
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109059616.mp3
    Length: 00:17:41
    Artist Military Health System
    Album Military Health Podcasts
    Year 2018
    Genre Health
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Meditation Coach – A Walk in the Woods Guided Imagery by Ms. Champagne, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    stress
    relaxation
    wellness
    Military health
    meditation
    mindfulness

