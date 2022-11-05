Inside the Castle Program Spotlight - USACE Quality Management

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to deliver quality projects on time and within budget.



In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with Jeff Mansfield, the National Quality Program Manager, about the management principles and systems used to ensure Corps has the knowledge and information needed to execute their mission in a timely fashion, at the lowest cost and highest quality.