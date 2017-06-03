170306-N-VK873-028

ENGLISH CHANNEL (March 6, 2017) Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66) prepare to launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in preparation for a fast attack craft/fast inshore craft exercise. Hué City is operating in the English Channel as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in order to assure allies of our shared commitment and to build interoperability toward peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)

