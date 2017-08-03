170308-N-ZB097-0084

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3219052 VIRIN: 170308-N-ZB097-0084 Resolution: 5825x2808 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170308-N-ZB097-0084 [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.