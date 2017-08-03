170308-N-ZB097-0084
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3219052
|VIRIN:
|170308-N-ZB097-0084
|Resolution:
|5825x2808
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170308-N-ZB097-0084 [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT