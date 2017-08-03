170308-N-DS065-0007

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) – Dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) connects to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea. Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)

