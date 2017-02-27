170227-N-YL073-360 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 27, 2017) – Sailors and Honduran school children dance during a U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., performance supporting the Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3219082 VIRIN: 170227-N-YL073-360 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 991.7 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170227-N-YL073-360 [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.