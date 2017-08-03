ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Desmond Linder stirs potatoes and seasoning in the galley of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway participating in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M. Patten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3219070 VIRIN: 170308-N-NJ910-0001 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 965.14 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170308-N-NJ910-0001 [Image 1 of 236], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.