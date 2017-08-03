170308-N-WV703-084 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (March 8, 2017) Capt. H.B. Le, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7, center, addresses a tour group following a guided tour aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

