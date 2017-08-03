170307-N-QV906-319

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 7, 2017) Commodore Aramabaduge Kalana Miththa Jinadasa delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of Pacific Partnership 2017 Sri Lanka alongside USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4) in Hambatota, Sri Lanka, March 7. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua Shen/RELEASED)
