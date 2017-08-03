U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gavinn Castillo, Food Service Specialist, 1st Marine Division, mixes together a dish for the culinary team of the quarter competition at the 41 area mess hall on Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3219220
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-OQ594-040
|Resolution:
|2172x3258
|Size:
|300.63 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition [Image 1 of 261], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
