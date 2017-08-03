Paint grinding

170308-N-UE100-061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) Seaman Adam Tiscareno performs maintenance aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 8, 2017. The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

