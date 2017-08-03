170308-N-YL257-014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 8, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jene Maxwell, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jacob Borras prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct strike operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3219061 VIRIN: 170308-N-YL257-014 Resolution: 2400x1597 Size: 517.28 KB Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 234], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.