170302-N-GX781-092 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2017) - Logistics Specialist Seaman Malcom Robinson reloads during a Browning .50 caliber machine gun training evolution. Mitscher has been underway for community outreach events in support of Navy Week in Mobile, Alabama.

