170308-N-VY375-107

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (March 8, 2017) Senior Chief Special Operator Bill Brown, a member of the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team the Leap Frogs, prepares to land during a training demonstration at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army Golden Knights are completing integrated training for the 2017 show season (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3219043 VIRIN: 170308-N-VY375-107 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.51 MB Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170308-N-VY375-107 [Image 1 of 235], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.