(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170308-N-VY375-107 [Image 30 of 235]

    170308-N-VY375-107

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170308-N-VY375-107
    HOMESTEAD, Fla. (March 8, 2017) Senior Chief Special Operator Bill Brown, a member of the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team the Leap Frogs, prepares to land during a training demonstration at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army Golden Knights are completing integrated training for the 2017 show season (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:41
    Photo ID: 3219043
    VIRIN: 170308-N-VY375-107
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170308-N-VY375-107 [Image 1 of 235], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170307-N-YL257-037
    170306-N-ZY039-061
    Marines with 2nd TSB participate in truck rodeo
    170308-N-PP996-001
    170228-N-EM227-002
    Marines with 2nd TSB participate in truck rodeo
    170308-N-KD168-011
    170308-N-GR361-028
    170303-N-GP548-035
    170307-N-TF183-074
    170303-N-GP548-099
    170307-N-OU129-035
    Paint grinding
    170308-N-ZB097-0194
    Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170308-N-WV703-084
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170227-N-YL073-360
    170307-N-GP548-024
    170308-N-DS065-0007
    170303-N-GP548-088
    170308-N-NJ910-0001
    170308-N-GR361-025
    170227-N-ZE240-0206
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170307-N-ME988-281
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Barbecue Luau
    170308-N-ZB097-0084
    170307-N-QV906-319
    170308-N-VY375-107
    Unified Trident
    170307-N-QV906-318
    11th MEU, USS Somerset Duqm Port Call
    170303-N-GP548-113
    170308-N-YL257-032
    Unified Trident
    170303-N-GP548-095
    170301-N-N0801-001
    170308-N-DS065-0133
    170308-N-AH771-0062
    170308-N-NJ910-0007
    170309-N-SD711-0002
    170306-N-GP548-119
    170308-N-JI086-098
    170307-N-QV906-317
    170303-N-GP548-112
    170308-N-GR361-009
    170308-N-GR361-016
    170307-N-FG909-070
    170306-N-ZY039-003
    170306-N-ZY039-035
    170308-N-VY375-059
    170307-N-GP548-118
    170308-N-DS065-0104
    170306-N-VK873-097
    170227-N-YL073-356
    170227-N-YL073-564
    170306-N-GP548-160
    Aviation Support Equipment Technician
    170306-N-GP548-033
    170308-N-PP996-008
    USS MAKIN ISLAND GUN SHOOT
    170308-N-PP996-019
    Snipers
    170227-N-YL073-532
    170308-N-YG414-144
    170306-N-VK873-145
    170308-N-YL257-023
    170308-N-IK388-036
    MCBH conducts annual ‘Mud Ops’ to help sustain local ecosystem
    170308-N-IK388-026
    11th MEU, USS Somerset Duqm Port Call
    BATAAN AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP (BATARG)
    170306-N-GP548-003
    170308-N-GI441-017
    170308-N-ME988-777
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170307-N-PP996-021
    170308-N-GR361-014
    170309-N-SD711-0003
    170307-N-ZY039-042
    170308-N-GR361-034
    170308-N-KP948-166
    170308-N-GI441-049
    Unified Trident
    170227-N-ES536-040
    170308-N-YG414-197
    170307-N-BO364-003
    170303-N-GP548-097
    170227-N-ZE240-0266
    170302-N-IK431-040
    170308-N-WV703-178
    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop
    170308-N-KP948-094
    170227-N-YL073-244
    170227-N-YL073-356
    170302-N-IK431-033
    170227-N-ZE240-0255
    170308-N-VY375-165
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170308-N-VY375-235
    Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170224-N-SD711-0213
    170307-N-PP996-059
    170227-N-YL073-312
    170308-N-IK388-006
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CLB-11 CLS, IED Lane Training
    170306-N-GP548-095
    170308-N-IK388-012
    170309-N-II672-168
    MCBH conducts annual ‘Mud Ops’ to help sustain local ecosystem
    170227-N-YL073-279
    170308-M-MK762-001
    170227-N-YL073-250
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170307-N-ZY039-017
    170307-N-GZ832-247
    170308-N-KP948-131
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    MCBH conducts annual ‘Mud Ops’ to help sustain local ecosystem
    Washdown
    170303-N-GP548-104
    170306-N-GP548-246
    170308-N-NN369-005
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Barbecue Luau
    170308-N-KP948-040
    USS MAKIN ISLAND GUN SHOOT
    170227-N-YL073-287
    170307-N-ME988-353
    170307-N-GP548-018
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    170307-N-GZ832-316
    170309-N-ZN259-001
    170308-N-IK388-014
    170308-N-ZB097-0097
    170306-N-GP548-178
    170308-N-QJ850-0267
    170227-N-ES536-116
    170227-N-YL073-378
    170307-N-VB241-0024
    170303-N-AW702-006
    170308-N-QJ850-0396
    170307-N-OU129-157
    170308-N-ZB097-0278
    170307-N-ZY039-005
    170306-N-GP548-008
    MCBH conducts annual ‘Mud Ops’ to help sustain local ecosystem
    170307-N-VK873-044
    170306-N-ZY039-082
    170308-N-PP996-030
    170306-N-GP548-137
    170307-N-N0901-001
    170308-N-ME988-024
    Makin Island Sailors Take E-5 Exam
    170307-N-YL257-044
    170308-N-VY375-002
    Truxtun is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170302-N-IK431-011
    170306-N-ZY039-020
    170308-N-AH771-0033
    170303-N-GP548-005
    170308-N-JI086-239
    Okinawa Information Exchange
    170306-N-ZY039-070
    170306-N-ZY039-059
    170228-N-DM751-002
    170307-N-WV703-068
    Snipers
    170307-N-FG909-077
    170308-N-IK388-033
    170308-N-KP948-038
    170308-N-GI441-036
    170306-N-VK873-142
    170302-N-AW702-001
    170308-N-JI086-005
    Unified Trident
    170307-N-ME988-381
    170308-N-QJ850-0236
    170307-N-ZY039-033
    170308-N-CS953-046
    170308-N-ZB097-0066
    170308-N-JI086-125
    AIMD
    170307-N-GP548-120
    170303-N-GP548-093
    170306-N-VK873-078
    170227-N-YL073-250
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    170228-N-DM751-001
    170303-N-GP548-082
    170303-N-GP548-101
    170227-N-YL073-474
    170307-N-VK873-052
    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop
    170307-N-BO364-002
    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop
    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170302-N-GX781-181
    170227-N-YL073-498
    170308-N-DS065-0051
    Navy Scientist Wins Award for Simulation Innovation Impacting Navy, Available to DoD
    170307-N-VK873-067
    170308-N-DS065-0083
    170131-N-MM501-0012
    170303-N-GP548-001
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    170224-N-SD711-0103
    170227-N-YL073-231
    170308-N-YG414-038
    170306-N-GP548-015
    170308-N-WV703-176
    170226-N-FV739-198
    Unified Trident
    170306-N-VK873-060
    170306-N-VK873-017
    170307-N-ZY039-020
    170308-N-NJ910-0035
    170308-N-DS065-0043
    170308-N-QJ850-0419
    170306-N-GP548-032
    170308-N-YL257-054
    170306-N-ZY039-066
    Culinary Team of the Quarter Competition
    170307-N-ZY039-015
    170308-N-CS953-042
    170308-N-QJ850-0371
    2nd MLG commends NCOs of the Quarter
    170306-N-GP548-010
    170308-N-GI441-023
    170308-N-JI086-282
    170308-N-QJ850-0048

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Leap Frogs
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    .S. Army Golden Knights

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT