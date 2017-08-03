ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray photographs flight quarters on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The ship is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3219094 VIRIN: 170308-N-ZB097-0194 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1015.07 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170308-N-ZB097-0194 [Image 1 of 235], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.